NHL Picks Tonight: Expert NHL Bets and Player Props for February 27, 2024

NHL Bets Today: Free NHL Picks for Tuesday, February 27

BIG board of NHL action to bet on tonight, folks! We're in the meat of the second half and a lot of teams are playing meaningful games as they push for the playoffs. This just dials up the intensity on a night-in, night-out basis, and makes the bet sweats even juicier. Let's dive into the best NHL bets and player props tonight!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Sabres, Panthers under 6.5 (-132 on FanDuel)

Four straight matchups between these two have gone under 6.5. Seven of the Sabres' last 10 games have gone under 6.5 too, and eight of the last 10 have done so for the Panthers. The Cats are tough on home ice where they've won four straight and have only surrendered six total goals in those four victories.

Kings, Flames under 6.5 (-138 on FanDuel)

The Kings dropped a nail-biter in Edmonton last night. Including last night's tilt, eight of the Kings' previous 10 games have gone under 6.5. The Flames are playing arguably their best hockey of the season right now. They're on a three-game win streak and have been putting up big numbers in those wins. I think the Kings slow the pace on the second night of a back-to-back and this one turns out to be a slugfest.

Avalanche ML (-135 on DraftKings)

It's been a tough stretch for the Stars. They lost at home to the Islanders just last night. Since February 19, they've traveled to Boston, New York, Ottawa, and Carolina, only winning one of those trips. Now they're on the road again at Mile High in Denver where the Avs have been hanging out since their last home game on Saturday. Colorado's only won three of their last 10 games so they need a bounceback win in a bad way, and they'll be jumping to get it on home ice where they've won eight of their last 10 in front of their own fans.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Timo Meier over 0.5 points (-113 on FanDuel)

This is a heart-on-the-sleeve type play. Meier got his start in San Jose where he established himself as one of the league's premier power forwards before moving to New Jersey at last year's trade deadline. He's got points in six of his last 10 games with the Devils, so I'm confident in trotting him out against his former club.

Ryan O'Reilly over 0.5 points (-140 on DraftKings)

I love the Predators' matchup against the Senators tonight. The Sens played in DC last night and lost a 6-3 game that looked like a back-and-forth beer league tilt. They've surrendered 3+ goals in seven of their last 10 games and the Preds have scored 4+ in every game of their five game win streak. The guy they call Factor gets top line minutes and should be firmly in the mix when the Preds get on the scoresheet again tonight, which is almost a guarantee at this point.

Nick Suzuki over 2.5 shots on goal (-108 on FanDuel)

Watch any Canadiens' game and you'll hear Suzuki's name called a lot. He's got 14 points in his last 10 games overall and lights it up at home, where he's got 13 points in his last 10 tilts on home ice. He registered 4+ shots in three straight at home, so I'm riding him with a nice matchup against a sputtering Coyotes club.

Happy hunting y'all!