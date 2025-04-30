NHL Prospect Stock Report: Season Ending Edition

This article is part of our Prospects Analysis series.

Isaac Howard (LW-TB): The No. 31 overall pick by the Lightning in 2022 out of the US NTDP, Howard went off to Minnesota-Duluth and struggled. He had just six goals and 17 points in

Gavin McKenna (LW-Medicine Hat-WHL, 2026 Draft Eligible): We have to get through the 2025 draft first, but it's never too early to get a look at the future -- and McKenna is the future in every sense of the word. The 17-year-old native of Whitehorse, Yukon in Northern Canada, McKenna finished the year with 41 goals and 129 points in 56 games. He led the league in both assists (88) and plus/minus (plus-60). McKenna also has 29 points in his first 11 postseason games for the Tigers. He's an elite offensive talent. The 2026 draft as a whole looks strong up top, but McKenna is the crown jewel of the group. Expectations are going to get out of hand very quickly, if they haven't already.

For more information on RotoWire's Top NHL Prospects, check out the Top 200 Ranking , which includes our NHL ETA for each prospect. Additionally, check out the breakdown of the latest news for Minor , Junior , Collegiate and Foreign players.

The NCAA has crowned its champion. The World U18 Championship is ongoing in Texas. The Memorial Cup and NHL Draft are quickly approaching. It's time for our final prospect stock report of the season.

The NCAA has crowned its champion. The World U18 Championship is ongoing in Texas. The Memorial Cup and NHL Draft are quickly approaching. It's time for our final prospect stock report of the season.

Top Rising and Falling Hockey Prospects: Final Stock Report of the Season

For more information on RotoWire's Top NHL Prospects, check out the Top 200 Ranking, which includes our NHL ETA for each prospect. Additionally, check out the breakdown of the latest news for Minor, Junior, Collegiate and Foreign players.

RISING PROSPECTS TO WATCH

Gavin McKenna (LW-Medicine Hat-WHL, 2026 Draft Eligible): We have to get through the 2025 draft first, but it's never too early to get a look at the future -- and McKenna is the future in every sense of the word. The 17-year-old native of Whitehorse, Yukon in Northern Canada, McKenna finished the year with 41 goals and 129 points in 56 games. He led the league in both assists (88) and plus/minus (plus-60). McKenna also has 29 points in his first 11 postseason games for the Tigers. He's an elite offensive talent. The 2026 draft as a whole looks strong up top, but McKenna is the crown jewel of the group. Expectations are going to get out of hand very quickly, if they haven't already.

Isaac Howard (LW-TB): The No. 31 overall pick by the Lightning in 2022 out of the US NTDP, Howard went off to Minnesota-Duluth and struggled. He had just six goals and 17 points in 35 games as a freshman before transferring to Michigan State. Howard was much better as a sophomore (eight goals, 36 points in 36 games) and so good as a junior (26 goals, 52 points in 37 games) that he won the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey. Not liking the fit, however, he declined Tampa's offer to turn pro and will return to campus for a fourth year. It's a virtually unheard-of move for a top prospect. Howard will be eligible to be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2026 if the Lightning don't trade his rights. It's nearly impossible to believe they'll let him go for nothing.

Bradly Nadeau (LW-CAR): The Hurricanes have taken things slowly with Nadeau thanks to their loaded NHL roster, a strategy that will almost certainly pay off in the end. The former No. 30th overall pick (2023) spent nearly the entirety of this season -- his first as a pro -- in AHL Chicago and was brilliant as a 19-year-old. Nadeau finished fifth in the league with 32 goals in 64 games. He also got into two games with Carolina (one assist) and played for his native Canada at the World Juniors. The production was terrific when you take into account the age and the level at which he was playing. Nadeau is a high-end keeper/dynasty asset and should be a full-time NHL player starting next season.

Liam Greentree (RW-LA): I had Greentree ranked No. 21 on my big board for the 2024 NHL Draft and thought the Kings got nice value when they nabbed him at No. 26. Greentree has reinforced that fact with a truly dominant season. He closed with 49 goals and 119 points in 64 games for OHL Windsor. Greentree added a ridiculous 14 goals and 24 points in 11 postseason appearances. Greentree is a player lauded for his secondary skills (leadership, effort, etc.), in addition to proving to be a future top-six offensive talent. His stock is way up.

Mikhail Yegorov (G-NJ): Yegorov had one of the more interesting years of any prospect. He began the season playing for USHL Omaha, and his numbers weren't good (3-12-3, 3.12 GAA, 912 save percentage). He surprised many by enrolling early at Boston University and joining the club for the second half of the season. He took over as the starter for the Terriers nearly immediately and ended up leading the club to the NCAA Championship game before falling to Western Michigan. Yegorov (11-6-1, 2.15 GAA, .927 save percentage) looked calm and composed in big spots. He has elite size (6-foot-5) and looks like a potential No. 1 NHL goaltender with some additional seasoning.

FALLING PROSPECTS TO FADE

Cole Beaudoin (C-UTA): The Hockey Club is loaded with prospects given all the picks they've made in recent years, but I didn't love what I saw from Beaudoin in his draft-plus-one season. His offensive production (22 goals, 51 points in 52 games) was roughly in line with a year prior (28 goals, 62 points in 67 games), and I didn't think he was effective in a limited role at the World Juniors. Beaudoin earns his marks for his work ethic, but I'm just not sure there's enough pure offensive ability here. Next season will be a big one for his development.

Jayden Perron (RW-CAR): I had time for Perron leading up to the 2023 draft and thought Carolina got nice value at No. 94 overall. An undersized offensive playmaker, Perron was a big-time scorer in his USHL days. That hasn't carried over to the collegiate level. In two years at the University of North Dakota, Perron managed just 22 goals and 37 points in 70 games. The numbers aren't dreadful, but there needs to be a whole lot more production given Perron's skill set and the style of game he plays. He's set to transfer to the University of Michigan in the fall in hopes of getting back on track.