Alex Vlasic News: Snags helper in loss

Vlasic logged an assist, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.

Vlasic has held steady in March with five points over nine contests, though he has a minus-4 rating for the month. The 23-year-old defenseman was poised for a large boost in ice time following the Seth Jones trade, but the call-up of Artyom Levshunov has balanced out the ice time on Chicago's blue line recently. Vlasic is still a top-four defender for the team and is now at 27 points, 90 shots on net, 128 blocked shots, 51 hits and a minus-16 rating over 68 appearances.