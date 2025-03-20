Alexander Romanov Injury: Expected to miss out again
Romanov (illness) is set to be sidelined against Montreal on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Romanov will be shelved for his second straight game due to his lingering illness. The blueliner will have to wait at least one more game to try and break out of his seven-game pointless streak. In his stead, Adam Pelech is poised to see increased minutes on the blue line.
