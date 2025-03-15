Bo Horvat News: Nets goal in OT loss

Horvat scored a goal and took three shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Horvat scored the Isles' lone goal in this game with a snap shot in the early stages of the third period. This was his 21st goal of the season, but he hasn't exactly been a reliable scoring weapon this season. In fact, this was only Horvat's third goal -- and sixth point -- across his last 15 outings since the beginning of February. The Islanders need the 29-year-old to do better on a more consistent basis.