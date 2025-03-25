Fantasy Hockey
Bobby McMann headshot

Bobby McMann News: Hits 20 goal plateau for first time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

McMann scored a goal and added an assist in a 7-2 win over the Flyers.

McMann made it 3-1 early in the second period with a one timer from the slot. It was his 20th goal of the season, and the first time he'd hit that mark. Overall, McMann has 33 points, including five game-winning goals, and 141 shots in 63 games this season. He has five points, including three goals, and 14 shots in his last five games.

