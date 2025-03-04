Fantasy Hockey
Bowen Byram headshot

Bowen Byram News: Contributes positively in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 9:15am

Byram held a plus-2 rating and recorded one shot on goal in 24:59 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Byram's streak of futility has reached five games, and there are some concerns that perhaps the 23-year-old, who's never appeared in more than the 59 NHL games he has this season, could be wearing down. However, Byram has still usually been contributing positively to games, like Monday when he was a plus-2, and no point drought of his has lasted longer than five games this season. Still playing on the left side of Rasmus Dahlin and on the power play, expect his slump to end soon.

Bowen Byram
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
