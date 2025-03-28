Bowen Byram News: Two helpers against Pens
Byram notched two assists in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Penguins.
Seven different Sabres had multi-point efforts in the rout, with Byram helping to set up both of Jiri Kulich's tallies in the second period. Byram hasn't scored a goal since his last game before the 4 Nations Face-Off, but he's been productive of late with six assists in the last eight contests. The 23-year-old blueliner also tied his season high with five blocked shots Thursday, and he sits one block shy of reaching triple digits for the season straight campaign.
