Bowen Byram headshot

Bowen Byram News: Two helpers against Pens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Byram notched two assists in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Penguins.

Seven different Sabres had multi-point efforts in the rout, with Byram helping to set up both of Jiri Kulich's tallies in the second period. Byram hasn't scored a goal since his last game before the 4 Nations Face-Off, but he's been productive of late with six assists in the last eight contests. The 23-year-old blueliner also tied his season high with five blocked shots Thursday, and he sits one block shy of reaching triple digits for the season straight campaign.

Bowen Byram
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
