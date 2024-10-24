Fantasy Hockey
Brandt Clarke News: Sends helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Clarke notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Clarke had been held off the scoresheet in the previous three games, which earned him a drop back to the third pairing. The 21-year-old blueliner looks set to compete with Jordan Spence all season for premium minutes. Clarke has done well early on with five assists, 13 shots on net and 14 blocked shots, but he also has a minus-1 rating and 12 PIM through eight contests. Taking too many penalties could lead to a reduced role.

