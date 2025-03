Vladar is expected to start on the road against the Islanders on Saturday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Vladar has a 9-11-6 record, 2.90 GAA and .893 save percentage in 27 appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 12 of 13 shots in a 2-1 win over the Rangers in his last start Tuesday. The Islanders are tied for 24th in goals per game with 2.72.