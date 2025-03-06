Dan Vladar News: Tending twine against Stars

Vladar will defend the road cage versus Dallas on Thursday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar has appeared in just five of the Flames' last 23 contests but will be in the crease for the third time in the previous six outings. The uptick in opportunities for the netminder is likely aimed at keeping starter Dustin Wolf primed for a postseason push, rather than an indication that Vladar might take over the No. 1 job.