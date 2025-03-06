Fantasy Hockey
Dougie Hamilton headshot

Dougie Hamilton Injury: Not available for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 11:54am

Hamilton (lower body) will miss Friday's tilt against Winnipeg, Catherine Bogart of the Devils' official site reports.

Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday that Hamilton's injury is still being evaluated. The veteran Hamilton has nine goals, 31 assists, 74 hits, 81 blocked shots and 182 shots on goal over 63 appearances. Luke Hughes will receive a boost in his fantasy value Friday, as he will take over quarterbacking the Devils' top power play.

