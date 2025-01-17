Dustin Tokarski News: Returned to minors

Tokarski was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Tokarski will head back to the minors now that Frederik Andersen (knee) has been activated off injured reserve. During his NHL stint, the 35-year-old Tokarski went 4-2-0 with a 2.18 GAA, .902 save percentage and one shutout. At this point, Tokarski figures to spend the rest of the campaign with the Wolves but will be brought back up should an injury need arise.