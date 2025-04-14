Eetu Luostarinen News: SItting Monday

Luostarinen will be scratched for Monday's clash with the Rangers, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Luostarinen, along with linemates Anton Lundell and Brad Marchand, will be the latest trio to get some extra time off ahead of the postseason. In his 79 games this season, the 26-year-old Luostarinen has generated just nine goals and 15 helpers, his lowest point total since his rookie campaign in 2020-21. The Finnish winger should be back in the lineup for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.