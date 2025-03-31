Fantasy Hockey
Elmer Soderblom headshot

Elmer Soderblom Injury: Deemed day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Soderblom (undisclosed) is day-to-day and won't play against St. Louis on Tuesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Soderblom skated on his own Monday but won't travel with the team to St. Louis. He will miss his fourth straight outing after returning to the lineup against Utah last Monday following a one-game absence. Soderblom has contributed four goals, 10 points, 31 shots on net and 41 hits in 23 NHL appearances this season.

Elmer Soderblom
Detroit Red Wings
