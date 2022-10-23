FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are five games on tap in the NHL on Sunday as the Sharks and Flyers meet in Philly after both played on Saturday while. A tired Islanders team play the second game of their back-to-back at Florida. The Blue Jackets also took the ice Saturday and head to Broadway to meet a rested Rangers side. And finally, the Ducks are in Detroit while the Kraken are in Chicago. You'll find suggested options below for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. CLM ($8,800): Shesterkin is off to a 3-0-1 start, but hasn't looked like the same goalie who won the Vezina Trophy last season going 36-13-4 with a 2.07 GAA and a .935 save percentage. He hasn't been sharp in the early going with a 2.75/.901 line. Look for Shesterkin to start turning things around against the Blue Jackets.

Alex Stalock, CHI vs. SEA ($7,100): Stalock was sensational in his return to the NHL, stopping 36 of 37 shots in a 1-0 loss in Vegas, and then relieved the injured Petr Mrazek after two periods Friday while picking up the win as he stopped all 10 shots to upend Detroit 4-3. New Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson has the team playing great defense and that should help Stalock, who had only previously played only one game in the league over the last two seasons.

VALUE PLAYS

Elmer Soderblom, DET vs. ANA ($3,000): Soderblom scored the game-winner in his NHL debut. And while he hasn't picked up a point in his last three, he sees second-unit duty on the power play and averages 2:13 there. Soderblom makes for a great play if you're looking for a value forward.

Kyle Palmieri, NYI at FLA ($3,700): Palmieri skates on the first line for both even-strength and man-advantage. He's only recorded one assist in his first five games, but he's scored 20-plus goals five times during his career. Palmieri comes in at a reasonable salary and is due to break out.

Joel Farabee, PHI vs. SJ ($4,000): Farabee was off to a slow start going pointless in his first four, but broke out Saturday with a goal and two assists. It shouldn't be a surprise that it took him a few games to get going as he missed most of training camp after undergoing offseason surgery on his neck. Farabee's a great value and gets time on the first line action and top power play. He notched 17 goals and 34 points as a 21-year-old last season and offers plenty of upside - especially at his salary.

Jared McCann, SEA at CHI ($5,000): McCann is off to a solid start with two goals and four points in six games. He led the Kraken in points last year with 50 and will get a lot of help this season up front as Seattle has added Andre Burakovsky and will have Matty Beniers and Jaden Schwartz for the whole season.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Panthers vs. Islanders

Aleksander Barkov (C - $9,100), Sam Reinhart (W - $6,500), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $5,600)

The top unit hasn't started particularly well as Barkov has four assists and Reinhart one while Verhaeghe is the only one to find the net with two goals. The trio struck for five goals and two helpers the last time these teams met in March. They also see action on the first power play. The Isles held them scoreless on Opening Night, but Barkov reeled off a hat-trick in their final game last season.

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets

Chris Kreider (W - $7,900), Mika Zibanejad (C - $9,100), Kaapo Kakko (W - $4,100)

Kreider registered four goals last season in three games against the Blue Jackets while Zibanejad scored once and added an assist. Kakko was added to the top line this season and has produced two goals in five games. He doesn't skate with Kreider and Zibanejad on the top power play, but is averaging 1:10 per on the second unit. Kakko's salary makes this stack worth taking.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR vs. CLM ($7,300): Fox has picked up where he left off offensively with a goal and five assists in five games, including four in the last two.

Erik Karlsson, SJ at PHI ($5,200): Karlsson hasn't had a great time of it with the Sharks, but this year could be different as San Jose dealt Brent Burns to Carolina during the offseason to leave Karlsson as the undisputed lead power-play quarterback. While San Jose hasn't scored much this season with only 12 goals in seven games, Karlsson leads the club with two goals and five points.

