Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, March 6

The National Hockey League has a total of nine games on the schedule, with a nationally televised doubleheader on ESPN. The Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning are featured in the first ESPN game at 7 p.m. ET, and the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche drop the puck at 9:30 p.m. ET in the second end of the double dip. Unfortunately, both of those games figure to be lopsided. We'll focus on two other NHL games for our parlay possibilities. Let's get started.

Thursday, March 6

Utah Hockey Club at Detroit Red Wings

The Utah Hockey Club (27-25-9) head to the Motor City to tangle with the Red Wings (30-25-6), a team scratching to get back to the NHL postseason for the first time since 2016.

Utah is a respectable 15-12-3 on the road this season, and two games over .500 overall, so this won't be a slam-dunk play. In fact, Utah is actually a slight road favorite at some shops.

It was a busy Wednesday for the UHC, as it inked Karel Vejmelka to a five-year contract extension, while also adding veteran defenseman Ian Cole on a one-year pact. Alex Kerfoot signed a one-year deal, too, as money was being tossed all around the beehive. Olli Maatta was extended earlier this week, too, on a three-year deal.

Morale is good in Utah, as many have fat wallets right now, but will that translate into immediate dividends? Utah suffered a 3-1 loss last time out against the New Jersey Devils, but they are a very respectable 6-3-0 in the past nine games since Feb. 4, allowing a total of just six goals in the past four outings, or 1.5 goals per game (GPG). The Under is a healthy 3-1 in those outings, to no one's surprise.

The Red Wings, meanwhile, have hit a bit of a skid in their bid for a run at the posteason. Detroit has dropped three in a row, including the Stadium Series game in Columbus last Saturday. It had a hard-fought 2-1 loss to the contending Carolina Hurricanes on home ice Tuesday, but only Elmer Soderblom was able to add a goal. He cannot be the glue that holds the offense together, as the Red Wings need more scoring.

Alex Lyon was a steadying presence in net, allowing just two goals on 30 shots, and lately, defense and goaltending have not been the issues, it's a lack of offensive punch.

Vejmelka allowed three goals on 29 shots against New Jersey, but he has conceded just eight goals in the past five starts, going 4-1-0 in the span.

This is the first of two meetings, as these clubs meet in SLC on March 24, too. We'll roll with Utah to get the job done on the road, as Vejmelka and the defense is running hot. Plus, nearly two-thirds of the bets are backing the short 'dogs at home, and it's never wise to side with the public.

And, as a result, let's go low on the total, too, due to that, and the fact the Red Wings are ice-cold offensively in recent games.

Utah Hockey Club ML (-115 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars

The Flames (29-23-9) and Stars (40-19-2) hook up in the Metroplex, and this seriously could be a playoff preview.

With 21 games to go, it's not too early to look at this, and Calgary and Vancouver are tied with 67 points for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, one point clear of the St. Louis Blues. Buckle up, as it is going to be a fun ride. Heck, Utah (above) is just a point out, too, although it has played two more games.

Anyway, the Flames are just 12-13-5 on the road this season, and if they're going to be a true postseason contender, they need to figure out how to win on the road. The Stars are 17-12-1 away from home, but at American Airlines Center they have an amazing 23-7-1 mark, the fourth-best record at home in the Western Conference.

This is just the second meeting this season between these teams, with Dallas blasting Calgary 6-2 at the AAC on Dec. 8 as heavy favorite (-200) as the Over (6) hit.

The Over is par for the course, as whenever these teams meet, fire-wagon hockey is sure to follow. The Over has hit in seven straight meetings, while going 8-0-1 in the past nine since May 13, 2022. In fact, we've had 64 combined goals in just the past seven meetings, which is an average of 9.2 GPG.

The Over hasn't been the reg for Calgary lately, although it did hit high in a 6-3 win in Philadelphia last time out Tuesday. That halted a 6-0 Under run, and the Under is 10-2-1 in the past 13 games.

For Dallas, it has been on fire offensively, going for four or more goals in eight straight outings, and the Over is a perfect 8-0 in those games, while the total has gone high in 11 of the past 12 since Jan. 28. The Stars are also 6-1 in the past seven games, while winning by two or more goals as a favorite four times in the past seven.

Let's roll with the Over as the primary play, based on the overwhelming series trends, and the play of the Stars, and we'll side with Dallas lightly on the puck line.

Stars -1.5 (+115 at BetMGM)

Over 5.5 Goals (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Today's Best NHL Bet(s)

On Wednesday, we had four goals on the board after 38:51 of the Ducks-Canucks game, and it looked like we were on our way to at least six total goals. We had just one late third-period goal by the visitors, and the Canucks couldn't hit the empty net to get us over the hump. Ugh.

For Thursday, let's roll with the Over in the Flames-Stars game as our best play. We'll also go with the Under in the Utah-Red Wings outing, too, as we look to get back on track.

Under 6.5 - Utah at Red Wings (-130 DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 - Flames at Stars (-130 DraftKings Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Today

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+836 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Utah Hockey Club ML (-128) at Red Wings

Under 6.5 (-134) - Utah at Red Wings

Over 5.5 (-132) - Stars vs. Flames

Stars -1.5 (+104) vs. Flames

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+263) at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Utah Hockey Club ML (-128) at Red Wings

Stars -1.5 (+104) vs. Flames

