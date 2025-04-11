Fantasy Hockey
Elmer Soderblom headshot

Elmer Soderblom Injury: Still unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Soderblom (undisclosed) will miss Friday's game versus the Lightning, per the NHL media site.

Soderblom will miss the second game in a row and the seventh contest in the last 11. The 23-year-old winger's next chance to play is Monday in the Red Wings' home finale against the Stars. Given that the Red Wings are unlikely to make the playoffs, Soderblom could be shut down if he doesn't make progress in healing from this injury.

Elmer Soderblom
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
