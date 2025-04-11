Elmer Soderblom Injury: Still unavailable

Soderblom (undisclosed) will miss Friday's game versus the Lightning, per the NHL media site.

Soderblom will miss the second game in a row and the seventh contest in the last 11. The 23-year-old winger's next chance to play is Monday in the Red Wings' home finale against the Stars. Given that the Red Wings are unlikely to make the playoffs, Soderblom could be shut down if he doesn't make progress in healing from this injury.