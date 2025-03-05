Elmer Soderblom News: Scores in loss vs. Detroit
Soderblom scored a goal with his lone shot on target in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Soderblom was deemed ready to play Tuesday after exiting the March 1 matchup against the Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury, and he potted the team's lone goal in this low-scoring defeat. Soderblom, who found the back of the net for the first time since Feb. 4, has three goals and seven points across 15 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now