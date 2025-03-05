Elmer Soderblom News: Scores in loss vs. Detroit

Soderblom scored a goal with his lone shot on target in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Soderblom was deemed ready to play Tuesday after exiting the March 1 matchup against the Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury, and he potted the team's lone goal in this low-scoring defeat. Soderblom, who found the back of the net for the first time since Feb. 4, has three goals and seven points across 15 appearances this season.