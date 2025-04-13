Eric Comrie News: Drawing home start

Comrie will tend the home twine Sunday versus the Oilers, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Comrie posted a 26-save shutout in his last start against the Golden Knights on April 3. The 29-year-old has a 9-9-1 record, 2.36 GAA and .914 save percentage over 19 appearances this season. The Jets are on the second half of a back-to-back after defeating Chicago 5-4 in a shootout Saturday, while the Oilers last played Friday.