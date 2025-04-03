Eric Comrie News: Expected to start Thursday

Comrie is set to start on the road against Vegas on Thursday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Comrie has an 8-9-1 record, 2.49 GAA and .909 save percentage across 18 appearances in 2024-25. He's used primarily when Winnipeg wants to give Connor Hellebuyck a breather, and Comrie consequently appeared in just three March games. The 29-year-old Comrie is drawing a tough assignment against the Golden Knights, who rank fifth in the NHL in goals per game with 3.39.