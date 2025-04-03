Eric Comrie News: Expected to start Thursday
Comrie is set to start on the road against Vegas on Thursday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.
Comrie has an 8-9-1 record, 2.49 GAA and .909 save percentage across 18 appearances in 2024-25. He's used primarily when Winnipeg wants to give Connor Hellebuyck a breather, and Comrie consequently appeared in just three March games. The 29-year-old Comrie is drawing a tough assignment against the Golden Knights, who rank fifth in the NHL in goals per game with 3.39.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now