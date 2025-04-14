Esa Lindell News: Sitting again against Wings
Lindell (rest) will not be an option for Monday's clash with Detroit, Sean Shapiro of DLLS Sports reports.
Officially, Lindell is being rested, but the fact that he is missing a second straight game would seem to indicate he is dealing with something. While the 30-year-old Finn is mired in a 10-game goal drought, he has chipped in four helpers over that stretch. At this point, Lindell should probably be considered questionable heading into Wednesday's matchup with Nashville.
