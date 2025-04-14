Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Esa Lindell headshot

Esa Lindell News: Sitting again against Wings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Lindell (rest) will not be an option for Monday's clash with Detroit, Sean Shapiro of DLLS Sports reports.

Officially, Lindell is being rested, but the fact that he is missing a second straight game would seem to indicate he is dealing with something. While the 30-year-old Finn is mired in a 10-game goal drought, he has chipped in four helpers over that stretch. At this point, Lindell should probably be considered questionable heading into Wednesday's matchup with Nashville.

Esa Lindell
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now