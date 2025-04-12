Frederick Gaudreau News: Deals assist in loss

Gaudreau notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Gaudreau set up a Gustav Nyquist goal with 1:30 left in the third period. This was Gaudreau's second game in a row with an assist, and he has five points over his last eight outings. For the season, the center is up to 37 points, 107 shots on net, 43 hits, 61 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 80 appearances. He's been a consistent depth scorer in a middle-six role, though at a position as deep as center, he hasn't been all that noticeable in fantasy.