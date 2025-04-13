Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Playoff hopes end in Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Shesterkin turned aside 21 of 26 shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes, with Carolina's final two goals getting scored into an empty net.

With the loss, the Rangers were officially eliminated from the playoffs. Shesterkin is stumbling to the finish line along with the rest of his team -- he's given up at least four goals in four of his last six starts, going 2-3-1 over that stretch with a rough 3.86 GAA and .861 save percentage. The 29-year-old is headed for the worst ratios of his career this season, and New York may need to significantly reinforce its blue line this offseason, if not overhaul its entire defensive scheme, if Shesterkin is going to be in a good position to regain his elite form in 2025-26.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now