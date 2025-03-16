Igor Shesterkin News: Starting back-to-back games
Shesterkin will patrol the home crease against Edmonton on Sunday, per Remy Mastey of The Hockey News.
Shesterkin will play for the second time in two nights after posting a 21-save shutout in a 4-0 win over Columbus on Saturday. He has a 23-22-4 record with five shutouts, a 2.79 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 49 appearances this season. Edmonton ranks 10th in the league with 3.20 goals per game in 2024-25.
