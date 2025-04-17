Igor Shesterkin News: Starting final game of season

Shesterkin will be between the pipes versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin will likely face a depleted Lightning team as Tampa Bay is locked in to second place in the Atlantic Division and will host Florida in Game 1 of the opening round of the playoffs. Shesterkin is 26-29-5 with five shutouts, a 2.91 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 60 outings this season. Despite having the worst season statistically in his NHL career, Shesterkin was stellar most of the season and kept the Rangers in playoff contention. Shesterkin should be drafted as a top-five goaltender in 2025-26.