Ilya Samsonov headshot

Ilya Samsonov News: First off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Samsonov was the first goaltender off at Tuesday's morning skate, indicating he'll be between the road pipes against the Penguins, perSeth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Samsonov will make back-to-back starts against Pittsburgh after posting a 22-save shutout over the Pens on Friday. The 28-year-old has a 15-8-2 record, .891 save percentage and 2.80 GAA through 25 appearances this season. Pittsburgh is tied for 20th in the NHL with 2.82 goals per game in 2024-25.

Ilya Samsonov
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
