Ivan Provorov

Ivan Provorov News: Registers helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Provorov notched an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Provorov snapped a six-game slump with the helper. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to 31 points, one shy of his total from last year. He won't have a career year in 2024-25, but he's been steady in a top-four role for much of the campaign. Provorov has added 122 blocked shots, 97 shots on net, 31 PIM and a plus-3 rating.

Ivan Provorov
Columbus Blue Jackets

