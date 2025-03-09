NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 9

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

It's become something of the norm for the NHL on Sundays. There are a handful of games on the slate including some late afternoon starts. That leaves us with five games on the DFS docket, with the first starting at 5 p.m. ET. I hope by the time you are reading this you've already set your clocks forward an hour (if you are in a state that does that) and are ready to have your lineup in on time. On to the recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

We have four teams on the second leg of a back-to-back, with none of them playing one another. The Rangers have it the best, as they are at home Sunday and they played at 12:30 p.m ET on Saturday. After that, I'd go with another New York team, the Islanders, who are on the road, but against the Ducks. Dallas and Los Angeles are also both on the road, and the latter is in Vegas. That leaves the Kings with the toughest situation of the quartet.

GOALIES

Adin Hill, VGK vs. LOS ($8,100): The Golden Knights would love it if Hill was in form when the playoffs arrive, and his recent play is encouraging. Over his last seven starts he has an 1.87 GAA and .933 save percentage. While the Kings will make the playoffs based on their defensive acumen (and playing in a division with two teams early in a rebuild), they are actually in the bottom 10 in goals per contest.

Lukas Dostal, ANA vs. NYI ($7,000): The Islanders have been better than the Ducks offensively this season, but both are in the bottom eight in goals per game. On top of that, the Islanders dealt Brock Nelson and have Mathew Barzal out with injury. If that isn't enough for you, don't forget New York is on the road for the second game of a back-to-back. Dostal seems to have taken a legitimate step forward this season, and his .910 save percentage is more than sufficient under these circumstances.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Filip Chytil, VAN vs. DAL ($5,600): Since joining the Canucks, Chytil has six points in 11 games. However, he's also put 32 shots on net, and his 6.3 shooting percentage should improve. Dallas is good defensive, but it is also on the road for the second day of a back-to-back after playing Edmonton on Saturday. Jake Oettinger started Saturday, leaving one-season Canuck Kevin Lankinen to start Sunday. He does have a .912 save percentage over 19 appearances, but he's not as good as Oettinger, and his team is closing out a back-to-back. I'm willing to roster Chytil with all that, though I wouldn't stack a Vancouver line.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Blue Jackets at Rangers

Boone Jenner (C - $5,100), Kent Johnson (W - $5,100), Mathieu Olivier (W - $2,900)

Sure, the Rangers are at home, and sure they get an extra few hours of rest after a matinee game, but they are in the bottom five in shots on net allowed per contest. They also will start 39-year-old netminder Jonathan Quick. He has a .903 save percentage this season, and an .899 save percentage over the last seven campaigns. Columbus' second line has been playing well, and offers an intriguing trio given their collective salaries.

Jenner has only played in six games this year owing to injury, but he's looked no worse for the wear. In those six outings he has seven assists and has put 12 shots on goal. Johnson was already enjoying a breakthrough season prior to Jenner's return to the lineup. In fact, he has at least one point in 14 of his last 16 contests. Olivier has not produced like Johnson, but he has three points in his last five games. He's also put 19 shots on net over his last seven outings.

DEFENSEMEN

Jackson LaCombe, ANA vs. NYI ($5,100): LaCombe is a name to remember for the next time the Ducks are good. In his sophomore season the 24-year-old has tallied 34 points in 55 games. He's been on and off the top power-play unit, but over the last six games he's averaged 2:45 per contest on the power play and has two points with the extra man. The Islanders are in the bottom five in penalty-kill percentage, and they are also on the road playing their second game in as many days.

Ivan Provorov, CLM at NYR ($4,000): Provorov has tallied nine points in his last 15 games. That gives him 28 points on the campaign. He's also blocked 98 shots in 62 contests. Given that Quick will be in net for the Rangers with the team in front of him closing out a back-to-back, Provorov has a favorable matchup, and his salary is much easier to work around that Zach Werenski's. Werenski is having a great season, but only four forwards have higher salaries than his $7,400, and no defenseman is close to him.

