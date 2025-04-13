Jacob Markstrom News: Loses in low-event game
Markstrom made 21 saves on 22 shots in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Islanders.
Markstrom wasn't at fault for the game's lone goal -- Bo Horvat picked off a Timo Meier pass and proceeded to give the Islanders the lead in the final minute of the middle frame. Markstrom has now lost back-to-back appearances, which moves him down to a 26-16-6 record, .900 save percentage and 2.50 GAA over 49 starts in 2024-25. The Devils have a back-to-back set versus Boston on Tuesday and against Detroit on Wednesday, with Markstrom and Jake Allen more than likely splitting those starts.
