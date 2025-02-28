Jake Neighbours News: Back-to-back two-point outings

Neighbours recorded a goal, an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Neighbours set up Philip Broberg's second goal late in the first period, and he'd close the game out with an empty-netter in the dying minutes of the third frame. He's up to 15 goals and 14 assists on the season, and his back-to-back two-point efforts have snapped a seven-game pointless drought that went from Jan. 31 to Feb. 23.