Jake Neighbours News: Pair of points in defeat
Neighbours scored his 10th goal of the season and added a helper in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Sharks.
Neighbours tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, and he helped out on Brayden Schenn's fifth goal of the season in the final frame. Neighbours added two PIM, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-1 rating in 16:55 of ice time. It was the Alberta native's second multi-point outing of the campaign, but his first since Oct. 19. The 22-year-old is currently filling a top-line role and spot on the No. 1 power-play unit, and he's up to 16 points (four with the man advantage) and a minus-8 rating through 30 contests. Neighbours is tied for second on the Blues with 10 goals, and he trails only Jordan Kyrou (11) for the team lead.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now