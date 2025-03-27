Fantasy Hockey
Jakub Dobes News: Defending crease Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Dobes will guard the road goal versus Philadelphia on Thursday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Dobes stopped four of five shots in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to St. Louis in relief after Sam Montembeault got the hook. The 23-year-old Dobes has a 6-3-2 record with one shutout, a 2.75 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 NHL appearances this season. Philadelphia has lost six straight outings and sits 26th in the league with 2.70 goals per game in 2024-25.

