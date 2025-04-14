Jan Rutta Injury: Won't play against Vancouver
Rutta (lower body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Canucks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Rutta recently missed over two months due to a lower-body injury, but he had been back in action over the last two games, recording a goal, four blocked shots, three hits and a plus-3 rating while averaging 20:21 of ice time. However, he'll sit out in the second half of a back-to-back set Monday. The 34-year-old's final chance to suit up during the regular season will be at home against the Oilers on Wednesday.
