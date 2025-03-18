Fantasy Hockey
Jesper Bratt headshot

Jesper Bratt News: Gifted 20th goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Bratt scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Jet Greaves misplayed a puck behind the net midway through the second period, and it trickled out to Bratt to deposit into a wide-open cage. The goal was the 20th of the season for the 26-year-old winger, a mark he's reached in four straight campaigns, and Bratt has hit the 80-point plateau for the second straight season as well.

Jesper Bratt
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
