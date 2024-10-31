Jesper Bratt News: Helps out on power play

Bratt logged a power-play assist and four PIM in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Canucks.

Bratt's point streak is up to six games (one goal, six helpers) after he earned the secondary assist on Jack Hughes' tally. The 26-year-old Bratt has seen less than 15 minutes of ice time in each of the last two games, though both have been blowout wins for the Devils. He's up to two goals, 11 assists, seven power-play points, 33 shots on net, 21 hits, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating while filling a top-six role through 13 contests.