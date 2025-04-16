Jesper Bratt News: Won't play against Detroit

Bratt won't play in Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Red Wings due to rest purposes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Bratt had appeared in each of the Devils' first 81 games of the season, and he put together a career-best year, logging 21 goals, 67 assists, 96 hits, 42 blocked shots and 18 PIM while averaging 18:57 of ice time. He'll get a breather to close out the regular season since New Jersey's playoff positioning has already been decided, but he should reclaim a prominent role once the postseason begins.