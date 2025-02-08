Jesse Puljujarvi News: Lands on unconditional waivers

Pittsburgh put Puljujarvi on unconditional waivers Saturday for the purpose of terminating his contract, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Puljujarvi had one goal and two assists in four AHL appearances with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2024-25. He produced three goals and nine points across 26 NHL outings with Pittsburgh. Once the process is complete, the 26-year-old forward will become an unrestricted free agent.