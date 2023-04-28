NHL Playoffs Best Bets: Expert Picks and Props for Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game 6

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Stanley Cup Bets for April 28: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Hurricanes vs. Islanders

The Carolina Hurricanes return to UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. on Friday night for Game 6 of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series against the New York Islanders. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on TBS.

The Islanders went down to Raleigh on Tuesday night, much to the dismay of my son and I, posting a 3-2 victory in Game 5 to stave off elimination and postpone the handshake line.

There were some likely, and unlikely, heroes for the Islanders. Pierre Engvall, an NHL trade deadline acquisition from the Toronto Maple Leafs, drew first blood in the first period with a goal at 10:27. Yes, that was a first-period for the Islanders, snapping a nine-game postseason streak without one.

Brock Nelson assisted on the opening goal, and then the two did a reversal. Nelson scored at 3:16 of the second period, with Engvall chipping in with a helper, and Kyle Palmieri adding secondary assist. The puck actually clipped Sebastian Aho of the Hurricanes in the face, dropped down, and Nelson deposited the puck into the cage. It was a bad bounce for Carolina, something it experienced plenty in Game 5.

It appeared the Canes had tied the game earlier, as Stefan Noesen remained red hot in the series. However, after video review, the play was determined to be offsides, and Carolina had the goal wiped away.

In any event, the Hurricanes had plenty of time, and Paul Stastny sliced the lead in half at 13:10 of the second period on helpers to Jalen Chatfield and Jesse Puljujarvi. However, Mathew Barzal added a goal at 18:05 of the second period to make it 3-1, and that stood up as the eventual game-winning tally.

It was a strange game, too. For the first time ever, we saw both Sebastian Aho of the Hurricanes and the Sebastian Aho of the Islanders in the penalty box at the same time. We had the disallowed goal, and a goal bounce off of someone's face.

Antti Raanta stopped 19 of the 22 shots he faced, while Ilya Sorokin was much busier with 34 saves on 36 shots. We're expected to see the same goaltender combination for Game 6, but Frederik Andersen is now healthy and waiting in the wings, so Raanta might have a shorter leash if things get off to a bad start in Game 6.

The Hurricanes are 4-1 in the past five games when playing on two days of rest, while the Islanders are 5-11 in the past 16 after two days off. The Isles are also 1-4 in the past five games following a victory, too.

Many of the trends point to a Carolina road victory in Game 6. However, the public is all over the Hurricanes, and that's usually a red flag for me. Still, I think the Hurricanes are able to regroup, and scratch out a one-goal game to close it out on the road.

NHL Money Line Bets for Hurricanes vs. Islanders

Hurricanes ML (+102 at FanDuel)

We're obviously deep into this series, and familiarity breeds contempt, and lower scores normally. However, we have had at least five goals in each of the past four meetings.

In addition, while we saw just five total goals in Game 5, least since a 2-1 decision in favor of Carolina in Game 1, we also had zero power-play goals in Game 5. I think we see at least two power-play goals in Game 6.

The Over is 3-0-1 in the past four games in this series, and the Over is 4-1-1 in the past six games at home for the Islanders.

Look, don't think we're going to have an All-Star game break out. But I could see a total of six goals on the board, or perhaps another 3-3 game heading to overtime. At plus-money, it's worth a roll of the dice.

NHL Totals Bets for Hurricanes vs. Islanders

Over 5.5 (+125 at WynnBET)

Check out the top-rated credit card betting sites list to find all the sportsbooks that are accepting major credit cards.

NHL Player Props for Hurricanes vs. Islanders

Checking out the NHL player props for Game 6, there are a couple of must-play items on the board, with one play for each side.

For the Hurricanes, I am going to roll with Seth Jarvis as an anytime goal scorer. For a chance to multiply your initial wager by 3 1/2 times, it's too hard to pass up. Jarvis has gone without a goal in four of his five outings in this series, but he had an even-strength goal and a power-play marker in Game 4 in his most recent skate at UBS Arena.

Seth Jarvis Anytime Goal Scorer (+350 at FanDuel)

On the other side, I like Mathew Barzal's chances of lighting the lamp again in Game 6. He notched what stood up as the game-winning goal in Game 5, and he has really been regaining his confidence after a slow Game 1 return following an injury. Barzal is a dangerous goal scorer, and like Jarvis above, you can more than triple up if he is able to light the lamp.