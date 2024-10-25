Penguins at Oilers Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions Tonight

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting Picks: Expert NHL Bets and Props for Pittsburgh Penguins at Edmonton Oilers

The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-4-1) and the Edmonton Oilers (2-4-1) square off at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alta. on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

The Pens are making the third stop on a four-game road trip. Pittsburgh was doubled up 6-3 against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, before falling 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday. Pittsburgh has had difficult in the defense and goaltending departments lately, allowing three or more goals in all eight games, and four or more goals in each of the previous four matchups.

For the Oilers, after a rough start in which they dropped the first three games, they've started to piece things together a little bit lately. Edmonton is 2-1-1 in the past four matchups, although it folded 3-2 in overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, blowing a 2-0 lead.

The Oilers' offense is struggling, averaging just 2.0 goals per game (GPG), ranking second-to-last in the NHL. The power play has hit at a 10.5 percent clip as well, which is good for just 28th. Defensively, Edmonton is allowing 3.9 goals per game, and that's 29th in the league. The penalty kill is also an awful 54.5 percent, dead-last in the NHL. That's not a good combination for success.

The Pens have been a little better offensively, posting 3.4 GPG, ranking 11th in the league. The power play is steaming along at a 24.0 percent pace, good for 12th in the league. Defensively, though, Pittsburgh has allowed 4.2 GPG, second-to-last in the NHL.

Evgeni Malkin has done a great job, posting two goals with a team-best 11 points in eight games, and Sidney Crosby is second with just seven points. Jesse Puljujarvi looks for revenge against his former team, too. He has managed a goal and five points through seven games so far.

For the Oilers, no surprise, but Connor McDavid has a team-leading eight points through seven games, including three goals. And, in another shocker, Leon Draisaitl is second with six points, while winning a ridiculous 66.4 percent of his faceoff attempts with 10 penalty minutes.

Alex Nedeljkovic (0-1-1, 3.86 GAA, .869 SV%) is projected to go for the Pens, while Stuart Skinner (1-3-1, 3.74 GAA, .866 SV%) is expected to go for the Oilers.

The Oilers have won six in a row in this series dating back to Dec. 1, 2021, while outscoring the Penguins 17-6 in the past three meetings in Edmonton. Back the Oilers on home ice on the 3-way moneyline or 60-minute ML. Just a refresher, that means if Edmonton needs overtime or a shootout to win, you do not cash. It is only a winner in regulation.

Moneyline Bets for Penguins at Oilers

Oilers 3-way ML (-140 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

For the Penguins, the Over has cashed in the first two games of the road trip, while hitting in each of the past three road contests, while going 4-1 in five away games overall.

As far as the Oilers are concerned, the Under has connected in each of the past three outings. While the Over seems like a risky play, Edmonton facing Nedeljkovic and a very giving Pittsburgh defense, we'll see plenty of goals.

The Over is a respectable 2-2-1 in the past five games at home for the Oilers. With Nedeljkovic and Skinner both posting GAAs of 3.74 or higher, this game should feature some fire-wagon hockey.

NHL Totals Bets for Penguins at Oilers

Over 6.5 Goals (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

NHL Game and Players Props for Penguins at Oilers

Connor McDavid Anytime Goal Scorer (+120 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Since we're expecting a very high-scoring game, let's play a couple of Anytime Goal Scorer (AGS) props. Connor McDavid is still at plus-money, which is hard to believe. Take advantage. Sometimes, keeping it simple is the best course of action.

Rickard Rakell Anytime Goal Scorer (+310 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Last night we hit Florida's Anton Lundell on an AGS prop at +370. Let's roll the dice again on another guy to more than triple up. Rickard Rakell scored last time out in Calgary, and he has lit the lamp four times in the past six games. At this price, he is too tempting to pass on.

