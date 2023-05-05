DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There is only one game in the NHL on Friday as the Hurricanes – up 1-0 in the best-of-seven series – host the Devils in Game 2 of the second round. Your lineup will consist of six players, including a Captain spot which costs 1.5 times as much and scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. NJ ($10,800): Andersen missed the first five games of the playoffs versus the Islanders, but he has been between the pipes the last two games, including Game 1 versus New Jersey. He has been great, giving up only one goal in each game, facing 34 shots in Game 6 versus the Islanders and only 18 in a Game 1 win over the Devils. Andersen was limited to only 34 regular-season games in 2022-23, going 21-11-1 with a 2.48 GAA and .903 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jesse Puljujarvi, CAR vs. NJ ($2,600): Puljujarvi has only one assist in five playoff games but his price is so good if you need an inexpensive player to fill out your roster. Puljujarvi sees second line power play time for the Hurricanes.

Paul Stastny, CAR vs. NJ ($2,000): Stastny is an even better play than Puljujarvi as he is less expensive and has three goals in seven playoff games. Stastny also is on the second power play and finished the regular season with nine goals and 22 points in 73 games.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Hurricanes vs. Devils

Sebastian Aho ($9,800), Seth Jarvis ($7,800), Stefan Noesen ($7,200)

The Hurricanes' top line were in on two goals in Game 1 as Jarvis scored, while Aho and Noesen assisted on Brady Skjei's goal. Aho is on a four-game point streak with three goals and six points and leads the Hurricanes in playoff scoring with eight points. Jarvis has three goals and five points in the postseason, while Noesen has two goals and five points. Aho was second in regular-season scoring for the Canes this season with 36 goals and 67 points in 75 games. Jarvis had 39 points while Noesen had 36 points. The trio also play on the top power play. This is Carolina's top line and if you like the Hurricanes in Game 2, take this threesome.

Devils at Hurricanes

Jack Hughes ($10,600), Nico Hischier ($8,400), Tomas Tatar ($4,800)

Hughes and Hischier led the Devils in regular-season scoring, as Hughes had 43 goals and 56 assists in 78 games while Hischier had 31 goals and 80 points 81 contests. Tatar had a nice season with 20 tallies and 28 helpers. He is currently on the top line with Hischier and Jesper Bratt while all three (Hughes, Tatar and Hischier) play on the first power play. Hughes has three goals and five points in eight playoff games, while Hischier had his five-game point streak end Wednesday in the 5-1 loss to Carolina. Tatar has scored only once in the playoffs, but it was the Game 7 game-winner over the Rangers. If you are going with a New Jersey stack, this this the trio to take.

DEFENSEMEN

Dougie Hamilton, NJ at CAR ($8,600): Hamilton has been the Devils' best defenseman all season. He has a goal and two assists in eight playoff games, but he was a stud in the regular season with career bests in goals (22) and assists (52). Hamilton had eight tallies and 28 points on the power play this season.

Brady Skjei, CAR vs. NJ ($7,600): Skjei managed to score 18 goals in the regular season – tied with Roman Josi for third best in the NHL among blueliners. He has only two points in seven playoff games this season, but did manage to find the back of the net in Game 1 on Wednesday in the 5-1win over New Jersey.

