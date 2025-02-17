Fantasy Hockey
Jesse Puljujarvi headshot

Jesse Puljujarvi News: Secures minor-league PTO

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Puljujarvi inked a professional tryout agreement with AHL Charlotte on Feb. 10.

Puljujarvi has picked up two assists in his first two games with the Checkers as he tries to impress enough to earn an NHL deal with the Panthers. After the Penguins sent the winger down to the minors in early February, he asked for his release in order to find a new landing spot -- something the Penguins agreed to do by placing him on unconditional waivers. If nothing comes of his tryout with Charlotte, the 2016 fourth-overall pick may need to head overseas to continue his professional career.

