Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Klingberg headshot

John Klingberg Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Klingberg (lower body) won't be available for the beginning of Edmonton's upcoming four-game road trip, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports Sunday.

Klingberg suffered a setback after returning to the lineup against Seattle on Thursday following a 10-game absence. He has been dealing with a lingering injury and will miss additional time, but the Oilers hope he can join the team on the road. Klingberg has one goal, three assists, 19 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and five hits in 11 appearances this season.

John Klingberg
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now