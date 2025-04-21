Fantasy Hockey
John Klingberg Injury: Not ready to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 10:56am

Klingberg (lower body) will remain out of the lineup for Game 1 against the Kings on Monday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Previous reports indicated that Klingberg might be ready to play Monday but it appears that was premature. The 32-year-old defenseman was in the lineup for just one of the Oilers' last 21 contests, registering two shots, one hit and one blocked shot in 16:10 of ice time versus the Kraken on March 27. Even once cleared to play, Klingberg may struggle to break into the lineup ahead of Ty Emberson or Josh Brown.

John Klingberg
Edmonton Oilers
