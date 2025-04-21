John Klingberg Injury: Not ready to play

Klingberg (lower body) will remain out of the lineup for Game 1 against the Kings on Monday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Previous reports indicated that Klingberg might be ready to play Monday but it appears that was premature. The 32-year-old defenseman was in the lineup for just one of the Oilers' last 21 contests, registering two shots, one hit and one blocked shot in 16:10 of ice time versus the Kraken on March 27. Even once cleared to play, Klingberg may struggle to break into the lineup ahead of Ty Emberson or Josh Brown.