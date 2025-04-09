Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Klingberg headshot

John Klingberg Injury: Out again versus St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Klingberg (lower body) will not be available against the Blues on Wednesday, Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk reports.

Klingberg has played in just one of Edmonton's last 16 contests, so he is probably not even a lock to play once given the all-clear -- especially if Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) is back in the lineup. At this point, given his lingering injury woes, it wouldn't be a shock to see Klingberg hang up the skates after the 2024-25 campaign.

John Klingberg
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now