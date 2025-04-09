John Klingberg Injury: Out again versus St. Louis

Klingberg (lower body) will not be available against the Blues on Wednesday, Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk reports.

Klingberg has played in just one of Edmonton's last 16 contests, so he is probably not even a lock to play once given the all-clear -- especially if Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) is back in the lineup. At this point, given his lingering injury woes, it wouldn't be a shock to see Klingberg hang up the skates after the 2024-25 campaign.