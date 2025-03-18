John Klingberg Injury: Still sidelined

Klingberg (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus Utah, per Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

Klingberg will remain sidelined for a seventh straight game. The Swedish blueliner has accounted for one goal, three helpers, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating over 10 outings with the Oilers. Klingberg should contend for a bottom-four role with Troy Stecher and Ty Emberson once he's ready for game action.