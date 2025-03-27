Fantasy Hockey
John Klingberg headshot

John Klingberg News: Returning to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Klingberg (undisclosed) will return to the lineup versus the Kraken on Thursday, Paige Martin of Oilers TV reports.

Klingberg didn't appear to be close to a return as of Wednesday, but he has made enough progress to end a 10-game absence. Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) will be out of action Thursday, so Klingberg should slot back into a top-four role, though the Oilers will dress seven defensemen for the contest.

