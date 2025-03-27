John Klingberg News: Returning to action

Klingberg (undisclosed) will return to the lineup versus the Kraken on Thursday, Paige Martin of Oilers TV reports.

Klingberg didn't appear to be close to a return as of Wednesday, but he has made enough progress to end a 10-game absence. Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) will be out of action Thursday, so Klingberg should slot back into a top-four role, though the Oilers will dress seven defensemen for the contest.