Jonathan Drouin Injury: Skipping road trip

Drouin (lower body) will not travel with the Avs for their season-ending, two-game road trip, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Friday.

Drouin has already missed four games due to his lower-body injury and will now be shelved for another two while staying back in Colorado. Despite playing in just 43 games this year, the 30-year-old center has been relatively productive with 11 goals and 26 helpers, including 12 power-play points. Despite his absence for the last two games of the regular season, Drouin should still be an option during the postseason.