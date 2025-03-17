Jonathan Drouin News: Tallies pair of points

Drouin put away a goal, registered a power-play assist and added two shots on target in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Drouin's power-play helper was in the first period before he found the back of the net himself late in the second period. With his two tallies, Drouin eclipsed both the 10-goal mark and 20-assist threshold on the season. With 30 points in 35 games, the 29-year-old is third on Colorado's active roster in points among forwards. Drouin has made a strong impact for the Avalanche in his limited action this season. He holds a spot on Colorado's top power-play unit and can make an impact in deeper leagues in fantasy with the playoffs fast approaching. He is in a great spot to surpass the 40-point mark for the fifth time in his career.