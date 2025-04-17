Jordan Martinook News: Set to rest again Thursday

Martinook (rest) is expected to remain sidelined for Thursday's regular-season finale against Ottawa, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Martinook will miss a third consecutive game to close out the regular season due to rest purposes, but he'll likely be back in action for Game 1 of the Hurricanes' first-round series against the Devils on Sunday. Over 79 regular-season appearances this year, Martinook recorded 15 goals, 21 assists, 84 hits, 52 blocked shots and 18 PIM while averaging 15:18 of ice time.